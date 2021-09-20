Short Interest in Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Decreases By 29.6%

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TINLY stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. Teijin has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

