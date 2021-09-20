United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $28.84 on Monday. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UUGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

