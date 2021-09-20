Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRRSF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

TRRSF stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

