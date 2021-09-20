Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.35 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $990,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $54,749,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $9,095,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $53,141,000.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

