Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $499,365.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $499,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $74.25 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

