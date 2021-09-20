Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $162.50 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

