ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 23.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,832,000 after buying an additional 137,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

CCXI stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

