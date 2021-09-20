Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 53.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $9,914,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,355.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,138 shares of company stock worth $2,858,362 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

