Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.1% in the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $29,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRWG opened at $26.97 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

