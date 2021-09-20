Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 14.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $46.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.