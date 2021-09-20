Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $50.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.