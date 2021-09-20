AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 80.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,592.88 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,596.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,486.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,567.06.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

