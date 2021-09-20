Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

