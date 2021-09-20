State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 676 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED stock opened at $195.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

