Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT stock opened at $119.30 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

