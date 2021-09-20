State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Brunswick worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $60,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BC shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $97.43 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.