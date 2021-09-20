Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,863 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

