Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,107 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,107 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Freshpet by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,973,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $322,635.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,455 shares of company stock worth $3,024,947. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $148.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.30. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

