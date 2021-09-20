Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 226.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KALV. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,204,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 973,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 887,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $19,268,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $470.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

