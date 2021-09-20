Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Lindsay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,761 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lindsay by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Lindsay by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

LNN opened at $154.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.87. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $91.41 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.