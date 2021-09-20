WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 9,363 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Knowles were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $18.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

