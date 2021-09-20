WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH stock opened at $115.55 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

