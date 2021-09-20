Swiss National Bank Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,835 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SASR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 669.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 180,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SASR opened at $43.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

