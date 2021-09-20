bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of bluebird bio worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in bluebird bio by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLUE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of BLUE opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.61. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

