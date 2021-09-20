Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000.

OCDX opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

OCDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $826,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,683,721 shares of company stock worth $433,350,962 over the last ninety days.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

