PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $296,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $136.69 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $3,674,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $3,539,631.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock worth $146,128,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

