O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $124.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,031 shares of company stock worth $15,100,303 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

