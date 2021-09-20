WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 803 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.