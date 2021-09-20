Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 180.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tompkins Financial worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 802.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $77.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

