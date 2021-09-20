WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,203 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $188,570,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Abiomed by 60.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $355.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.09.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.