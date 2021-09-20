Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $242.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $181.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

