Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Up 26.7% in August

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,420,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 564,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

