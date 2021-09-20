Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $250.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.17. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $192.97 and a 1 year high of $264.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.