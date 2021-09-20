Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.54 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,114,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 423.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,846,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26.

