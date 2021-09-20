Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,244 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,331 shares of company stock worth $26,447,002. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

