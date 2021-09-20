O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 26,016 Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,016 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth about $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $250.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84). Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, analysts predict that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cheetah Mobile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

