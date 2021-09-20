O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $211,000 in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 59.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $4,120,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $11,336,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 185.72, a quick ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

ACR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

