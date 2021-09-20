O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,565 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Retractable Technologies worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 164.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 165.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVP opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $399.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.82. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

