O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,968 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1,357.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Post by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Post by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Post by 12.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $107.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

