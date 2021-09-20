O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 3,561.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNSB stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $177.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 35.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

