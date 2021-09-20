Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.85. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

