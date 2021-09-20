Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin Sells 15,943 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $127,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

