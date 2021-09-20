urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Sells $200,700.00 in Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $14.51 on Monday. urban-gro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the first quarter worth $139,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the first quarter worth $635,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter worth $194,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

