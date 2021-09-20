WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 406 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

CUZ opened at $36.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

