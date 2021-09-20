Financial Survey: Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) versus Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) and Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Valmont Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Valmont Industries 6.01% 16.93% 6.85%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Valmont Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Valmont Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valmont Industries has a consensus target price of $292.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Valmont Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valmont Industries is more favorable than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Valmont Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Valmont Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Valmont Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valmont Industries $2.90 billion 1.76 $140.69 million $8.18 29.36

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Altimar Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc. engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for global utility transmission, distribution and generation platforms primarily in the U.S., and also produces steel energy generation structures and engineered solar tracking solutions sold outside the U.S. The Irrigation segment mechanized irrigation systems and provides water management solutions for large-scale production agriculture, and technology for precision agriculture. The Coatings segment provides global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products. The company was founded by Robert B. Daugherty in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

