Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer Sells 3,333 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher K. Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02.

Okta stock opened at $258.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.22. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.03 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.