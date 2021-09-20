-$0.14 EPS Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of INFI opened at $3.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $322.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.19.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
