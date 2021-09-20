Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Update

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the August 15th total of 707,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,720. 49.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,650,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,813,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VINC. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

VINC opened at $15.70 on Monday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $275.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

