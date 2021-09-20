Analysts Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

TPVG opened at $15.20 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.