Short Interest in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Decreases By 22.1%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 383,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UROY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.70 price target on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$4.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UROY opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $382.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.00. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.94.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.